Mark Adams, age 51, of Scituate, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on September 29, 2020, after a short illness. Mark was the loving son to Mary Adams and John Adams of Scituate. He is survived by his mother, Mary of Scituate; his brothers, John and Linda Adams of Scituate, Michael and Eileen Adams of Islamorada, Fla., Edward Adams of Pembroke, Paul and Molly Adams of Cohasset, Robert Adams of Scituate, Anthony and Susan Adams of Scituate; his sisters, MaryAnn and Greg Heuser of St. Louis, Mo., Jeanne and Peter Spillane of Scituate, Susan Cheever of Scituate, Christine and Joe Panse of Islamorada, Fla., and the late Joanne Joyce of Scituate. He will be lovingly remembered as well by his 28 nieces and nephews and 15 great-nieces and great-nephews. Mark grew up the youngest of 12 children near Mann Hill Beach in Scituate. Mark was always surrounded by loving family and friends. Despite his disabilities, Marky gave everyone a tremendous gift of unconditional love. Mark participated in The Special Olympics
most of his life beginning as a young child. He won numerous metals in track and field events, He especially enjoyed the softball throw and the running events. Growing up Mark was taller and stronger than most, but his big hugs or pats on the head were surprisingly gentle. At birthdays, weddings, or holiday gatherings, Mark would light up to welcome friends and the extended family with his big smile. He enjoyed life, his colorful artwork first covered the fridge and soon became framed artwork in his family's homes. Mark was a huge Archie Bunker fan and also loved the radio, he would tune to stations across the dial, and it was not always country music, but that was his favorite. Trips to the Berkshires and Florida where special for Mark, he swam in the pool, and even steered the big boat out at sea. In his later years, Mark lived in Weymouth at a wonderful group home, he participated in daily work programs and came home to Scituate on the weekends. Mark was the best son, brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend that anyone could every ask for. He laughed with all and he cried with all. His purity, innocence, caring and vibrance will stay with his family forever. A visitation will take place on Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com
. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196