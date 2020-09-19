Mark Edward Springer, 39, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, passed away on September 5, 2020, after a long battle with drug addiction. Mark was born August 18, 1981, in Hartford, Conn. He was a 1999 graduate from Archbishop Williams High in Braintree, Mass. After high school, Mark and Melissa Dunne had their son Ryan in 2003. Mark joined the Army in 2005. He served in Iraq and was honorably discharged. Mark was a kind and sensitive soul. He loved animals and landscaping. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends watching football. Mark is survived by his mother, Susan and husband Kevin, his father, Steven and wife Kathie, his son, Ryan and Ryan's mother, Melissa. There will be no service. Memories may be left at Legacy.com
. Memorial donations in his name may be made to Disabled American Veterans
.