Mark H. Bodio of Kingshill, St. Croix, USVI, passed away February 12, 2019. Mark, better known as Marcus, saw his final sunset where he loved and lived his life on the beautiful island of St. Croix, USVI. Born October 31, 1953, in Easton, Mass., he later moved to Bloomington, Minn., then to Phoenix, Ariz., before settling on St. Croix. Marcus leaves behind 8 siblings stateside, Stephen Bodio, Wendy Jennings, Karen Bodio-Graham, Alicia Healey, Michael Bodio, Anita St. John, Janine Marcoux and Judi Caringola. He was the first of their generation of 17 Bodio's to pass away. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great great-nieces and nephews; and too many cousins to to name. Please join his family for a celebration of Mark's life to exchange laughter and love with stories, memories, photos and maybe a beer, April 13 from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 601 State Road, Rte. 3A, Plymouth, Mass.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 10, 2019