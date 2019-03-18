|
Mark Joseph Flaherty, age 50, passed away suddenly Friday, March 15, 2019. Mark was raised in Hanover and attended Archbishop Williams High School. He graduated in 1987, and was part of their Super Bowl winning football team. He continued his education at Northeastern University, graduating with a degree in business management. After college Mark entered into a career in corporate recruiting. He is the son of the late Edmund "Ted" Flaherty. He is survived by his mother Alicia Flaherty of Humarock, sister Anne Heekin of Chicago, sister Kerry Donnelly of Norwell, and his brother Dan Flaherty of Hanover. He is also survived by his former wife Susan Flaherty of Norwell, and their two sons Angus and Kellen. In addition, he is survived by his nephews Aeddan Flaherty of Essex Junction Vermont, George and Owen Heekin of Chicago, Teddy, Will and Colin Flaherty of Hanover. And his dear friend ,Trish Delaney of Hanover. Mark enjoyed several activities. He loved golf, all kinds of music, going to the beach, and any thing to do with The Grateful Dead. However most of all he enjoyed being in the company of his boys. They loved playing inside nerf basketball, and golfing on Sunday afternoons at Marshfield Country Club where Mark was a member. He was also a member of the Hanover High School Football coaching staff, where he was part of their 2016 Super Bowl winning team. Visitation for friends and family will be at Sullivan Funeral Home in Hanover on Wednesday, March 20, from 4 - 8. A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, March 21, at 9 a.m. at St. Mary's Hanover. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Marks name to: Hanover Football Huddle Club, P.O. Box 774, Hanover, MA 02339. For directions and to sign Mark's online guest book, please visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 18, 2019