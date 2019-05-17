|
|
Mark Richard Aubut, 53, passed away from injuries suffered in an automobile accident on April 30, 2019. Formerly of Halifax, Mass., he recently moved to live in Bath, Maine. He was born October 23, 1965, in Quincy, Mass. Mark graduated from Weymouth South High School, Class of 1983, and had a business degree from Bentley University, Waltham, Mass. He worked for several companies as a Field Service Technician specializing in mechanical and electrical machinery. Mark was a veteran who proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as an Electronics Warfare Specialist. As a Sargent, he was awarded many outstanding achievement awards while serving with the Strategic Air Command Unit. Mark was most proud of his daughter Katlyn, who graduated with a nursing degree from the University of Maine-Orono, Class of 2019, and son, Nicholas, who just completed his electrician apprenticeship. At an early age, he shared his father's love of hunting and later on with son Nick. He was happiest when fishing and boating in Maine with his father, and shared these passions with his children, sister Beth, family and friends. Mark is survived by his parents, Charles and Joyce Aubut of Pembroke, Mass., and Bath, Maine; his daughter, Katlyn, and son, Nicholas of Halifax, Mass.; his sisters, Beth of Bath, Maine, Elaine and her husband Jason Ellis; niece, Rilee, and nephew, Daniel of Pembroke, Mass.; aunt, Judy Crouse of Westbrook, Maine, Michael and Sharon Reynolds of Bowdoin, Maine; his many cousins, friends Jimmy, Shad and his lifelong neighborhood friends John, Mike, Gordie, and Kevin. Graveside military honor will be conducted at 12 p.m., Monday, June 10, at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery, 83 Stanley Road, in Springvale, Maine, followed by a celebration of life held at the American Legion Post 19, 656 Main Street, Sanford, Maine. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Maine Veterans Project, 45 Columbia St., Bangor, ME 04401, maineveteransproject.org/retreat/. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit www.brackettfh.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 17, 2019