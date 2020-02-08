The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0310
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
Hingham, MA
Mark S. Jennings Obituary
Mark S. Jennings, of Rockland, formerly of Hingham, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the Pat Roche Hospice House in Hingham. He was 59. Born in Milton, he was raised in Hingham, and was the son of the late Paul R. and Shirley E. (Gould) Jennings. He was the loving brother of Paul M. Jennings of San Diego, CA, Carol Sarner and her husband David of Pleasantville, NY and the late Susan Mason; devoted uncle of Megan Mason of Holbrook, Halle and Jason Sarner, both of Pleasantville, NY. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, February 9, from 2 through 6 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 10, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Paul's Church, Hingham at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with interment in High Street Cemetery, Hingham. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Mark's name to Brigham & Women's Hospital by visiting give.brighamandwomens.org or Pat Roche Hospice House, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 8, 2020
