1/1
Mark Santosuosso
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Santosuosso Santa, died at his home on September 8th, after a long and difficult battle with Parkinsons disease. He had recently celebrated his 59th birthday. Mark was raised in Weymouth and educated in the Weymouth school system, graduating Weymouth High School in 1979. He was an exceptional athlete, excelling in baseball. He later attended Massasoit Community College. Mark spent his career in the automotive industry, split between sales and managing service departments. Mark was an avid sports fan, especially baseball and golf. His greatest love was the Boston Red Sox, through thick and thin! He played baseball throughout the Weymouth leagues into his early adult life. Mark will be remembered for his infectious sense of humor, loyal friendship and the pride he had for his children. He loved music and food | you could always count on him to have a great restaurant and best entre recommendation. Even though Marks illness was prolonged, he never lost his sense of humor, spirit or zest for life, and he never let the disease define him. Mark never complained about his circumstances. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. He is survived by his son Troy Santosuosso, and his daughter Lindsay Bethoney with his granddaughters Lila and Charlotte, all of Norton. He is also survived by his favorite aunt, June Cristaldi, and his sister Kristen Kames, both of Hanson. Many cousins also mourn his passing. Mark was predeceased by his parents, Marilyn and Henry Santosuosso. As an ailurophile, Mark is also predeceased by his most beloved and memorable cats, Elliot and Julius. A very special thank you to Chelsey Segrin, Dottie Marrocco and Luna Williams Daley, Marks caregivers over the past number of years, for providing such loving care for him. A celebration of Marks life will be held at a date to be determined. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Mark, please consider The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at https://www. michaeljfox.org/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved