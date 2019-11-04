|
Marlene E. (Sylvia) Lewis, of Weymouth, passed away November 3, 2019. Marlene was born in New Bedford to the late Frank and Amelia Sylvia and grew up in Boston. She was a legal secretary in Boston for many years. Marlene enjoyed shopping for goodies on QVC, joining friends for Bingo and watching British Murder Mysteries and Wheel of Fortune. She had a strong Catholic faith, and had been a long time parishioner at St. Alberts Church. Marlene will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. Loving mother of Donna Marie Lewis of Weymouth. Dear cousin of Jacqueline Pires of Calif. and Lois Patterson of Indiana. Marlene is also survived by many friends who became family; Dave McCoy, Lenore Buck and Lia Buck. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4 - 7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Albert the Great Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Patricks Cemetery, Wareham. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Marlene to Susan G Komen Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75265. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 4, 2019