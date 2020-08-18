1/1
Marsha Foley
Marsha Foley (DiMatteo), Age 79, a long-time resident of Scituate, died surrounded by her family, Monday, August 10, 2020. Marsha grew up in Brighton and was a graduate of Brighton High School. She has lived in Scituate for the past 60 years.
Marsha was a beloved long-time bus driver for the town of Marshfield. She cherished her memories of all the children she watched grow up over the years. Marsha enjoyed knitting and playing cards, but what she enjoyed most was spending time with her friends and family.
She was the devoted mother of Barbara Lemire Trisha Margolis and her husband Neil and Daniel Foley all of Scituate, and Pam Neuls of Marshfield.
Marsha leaves behind 10 grandchildren, Sean Lemire and his wife Alison, Kate Lemire, Jaime and Cory Margolis, RJ Neuls and his fiancée Lexi Mulrey, Brian Neuls, Kelsey, Jessie and Ally Foley, and the Late Kyle Lemire.
A visitation will take place on Friday August 14, 2020 from 4-8pm at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. Facial coverings are required and social distancing standards must be observed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com
Richardson-Gaffey
781-545-0196

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
7815450196
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
August 14, 2020
I’m so very sorry to hear of Marsha’s passing & will pray for her family to find peace from God & joy from their memories of her I loved working w Marsha for Martha T .. most of all I loved dinner at her house w Nancy & other drivers w the constant laughter, & Her cooking was extraordinary
Rhonda Leate
Coworker
