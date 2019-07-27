|
|
Marsha M. (Burns) Bowes of Hull, passed away July 25, 2019. Marsha adored her family and lived for her kids. She was always a very involved mother, taking them to sporting events and any activities that they were a part of to show her support. She loved yard sales and watching Judge Judy. Marsha worked for the Town of Hull in the tax office and then for the light plant as a clerk. She was fun, outgoing, loving, and had a great sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Beloved wife of the late Richard W. Bowes, she was the loving mother of Jeffrey Bowes of Hull and his fiance Jessica Jones of Maine and Kelly Bowes of Hull; cherished daughter of Anne Marie Burns of Hull and the late Francis Burns; loving sister of Charles F. Burns and his wife Penny of Ohio. Also survived by many nieces, nephews; and her dog Casey and cat Bella. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral home service Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. Burial in Hull Village Cemetery, Hull. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 27, 2019