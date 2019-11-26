|
|
Marshall E. Whitehurst, age 86, of Quincy, passed away, Saturday, November 23, 2019, in the comfort of his loving family. Born in Virginia Beach, Va., to the late Claude W. and Jessie F. (Davis) Whitehurst, he was raised and educated there and was a graduate of Kempsville High School, Class of 1952. He was also a graduate of Chowan College in Murfreesboro, N.C. He had lived in Quincy for the past forty years. Marshall was employed as a dispatcher for Boston Towing and Transportation Maritime Division for twenty-three years and had been retired for many years. He enjoyed dealing with tug boat assignments for major ship movements in Boston Harbor. He was previously employed by Texaco, Inc., Maritime Division for twenty-seven years. Known as "Mr. Fix It", he was very knowledgeable and skilled when it came to repairing most anything. He also enjoyed landscaping and was known for his beautiful green lawn. Marshall was a perfectionist when it came to maintaining his swimming pool for his grandchildren. He was a big fan of country music and enjoyed listening to the old tunes. He traveled with his wife, Gerry, to many European countries, Italy being their favorite. Beloved husband for thirty- six years of Geraldine M. "Gerry" (Patriarca) Jolley Whitehurst. Marshall is survived by his daughter, Karen Cole and her husband Jeffrey of Xenia, Ohio, two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Caring step-father of Dr. Brian J. Jolley and his wife Kristina of Lexington, Denise Jolley Martucci and her husband Greg of Easton, Eric J. Jolley and his wife Suzanne of Stoughton, Kevin J. Jolley and his wife Toni of Wellesley, and David J. Jolley and his wife Genevieve of Walpole. Loving PaPa of fourteen Jolley grandchildren: Katherine "Kate", Kristen, John "Jack", Shannon, Gabriella "Gabby", Gianna, Leah, Lauren, Caroline, Ashley, Charlotte, Isabella "Bella", Anna, and Thomas. He was the brother of Geraldine L. Bonnette of Holiday, Fla. and the late George Whitehurst. Funeral services will be conducted at the Christ Church Episcopal, 12 Quincy Avenue, Quincy, Wednesday, November 27, at 10 oclock. Reverend Clifford R. Brown, Rector, will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. Interment will take place privately at Rosewood Memorial Park in Virginia Beach, Va. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marshall's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 26, 2019