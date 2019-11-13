|
Martha Ann (Warchal) McCamey of Edneyville, N.C., formerly of Rockland, Mass., died November 8, 2019, at the age of 32. She was the wife of Tyler McCamey of Canton, N.C.; loving daughter of Edward and Susan (Cullen) Warchal of Rockland; devoted sister of Jennifer Warchal of Rockland, Mass., and Billy and Catherine (Sheehan) Warchal of Weymouth, Mass.; dear auntie of Grace Warchal of Rockland, Mass., and Jacob Warchal of Weymouth. Also survived by loving aunts and uncles, Sandra and Edward Altman of East Taunton, Mass., Martha and Tom Ross of Brockton, Mass., Ted and Stephanie Cullen of East Taunton, Mass., and many cousins. Martha grew up in Rockland, Mass. She graduated with her BA from UMass-Amherst. Martha was a buyer for Fastenal Industrial in NC. She was an avid motorcycle rider who loved art, old records and the mountains of North Carolina. She especially loved her dog Mickey who will be cared for by her special friend, Nole Simmons. Martha will be greatly missed by those who were blessed to have known her. Reposing at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 68 So. Franklin Street, (Rte. 37) Holbrook. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours Friday 4-8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 9 a.m. in Holy Family Church, Rockland. Burial in Holy Family Cemetery, Rockland. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Martha Warchal McCamey to the MGHfC Autism Program. Gifts can be made online at giving.massgeneral.org. Checks made payable to Massachusetts General Hospital can be mailed to MGH Development Office,125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 13, 2019