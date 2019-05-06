|
Martha "Honey" (Roberts) Small of Randolph, died April 27, 2019. She was a longtime Duxbury resident and life member of National Association of Negro Business and Professional Womens Clubs, Inc., Boston and Vicinity Club. She was the beloved mother of Joseph N. "Joel" Small Jr. of Hull, Craig E. Small Sr. of Alpharetta, Ga., Lance K. Small Sr. of Tampa, Fla., Kurtis T. Small Sr. of Canton, Sharna S. Borsellino of Dedham and Dr. Tracey S. Wilson of Birmingham, Ala.; dear sister of Charles Roberts Sr., James F. Roberts Jr., Betty Marsman, David Roberts, Rosetha "Tiny" Washington, Lawrence Roberts Sr., Donna McManus, Helen Judah and Marlene Roberts. She is survived 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, extended family and dear friends. Memorial service Friday, May 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Historic Charles Street, AME Church, 551 Warren St., Roxbury. Memorial donations may be made in Martha's name to the , , or to Charles Street AME Church, www.csamechurch.org. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of Boston. To post a sympathy message, visit www.DavisofBoston.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 6, 2019