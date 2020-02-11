|
Martha (Snow) Urbati, 93 of Hingham died at her home on Sunday February 9, 2020. Martha was raised in New Hampshire and moved to Hingham in 1957 where she met the love of her life, Francis Skip Urbati. They loved to travel and enjoyed the time they spent in Europe and seeing the US in their motorhome. They would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in March. Martha retired from Hingham Savings and for 27 years was a volunteer at the Hingham Senior Center. She was a proud member of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants. Martha is survived by her husband Skip, her daughter Jody Moore and her husband Richard of Sandwich, and her daughter Jill Welch and her husband John of Hingham, as well as four grandchildren Haleigh Welch of New York City, and Christina, John, and Thomas Welch all of Hingham. She is also survived by her sister Virginia Wells of Weymouth, her sister in-law Patricia Urbati of Hingham, and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Martha was predeceased by an infant daughter, and her siblings Wilbert Snow, Gertrude Barr, Eleanor Fowler, June Nance, Robert Snow, and Priscilla Snow. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday February 16, from 3-6 PM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A funeral service will be celebrated on Monday February 17 at 10 AM in the funeral home, followed by burial at High Street Cemetery, Hingham. She was loved to the moon and back and will be missed. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 11, 2020