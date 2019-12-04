|
|
Martin Daniel French of Weymouth, died November 27, 2019., at age 61. He was the loving father to Andrea French and Nicholas French of Abington, and daughter-in-law, Anne Jorgensen; loving son of Thomas and Frances French of Weymouth; brother of Elizabeth French and Molly Frolick of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Katherine French and Pat Ausman of Framingham. He was a longtime local softball coach, who loved his players dearly. Visiting hours will be held at Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, on Monday, December 9, from 4-7 p.m. For directions and online guest book, www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 4, 2019