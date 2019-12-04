Home

Martin D. French

Martin D. French Obituary
Martin Daniel French of Weymouth, died November 27, 2019., at age 61. He was the loving father to Andrea French and Nicholas French of Abington, and daughter-in-law, Anne Jorgensen; loving son of Thomas and Frances French of Weymouth; brother of Elizabeth French and Molly Frolick of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Katherine French and Pat Ausman of Framingham. He was a longtime local softball coach, who loved his players dearly. Visiting hours will be held at Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, on Monday, December 9, from 4-7 p.m. For directions and online guest book, www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 4, 2019
