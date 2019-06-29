|
Attorney Martin E. Mason, 79, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Diane E. (Fuller) Mason; father to Martin E. Mason III of Braintree, Brook Mason of Hooper, Utah, Joshua Richards of Canton; grandfather to Nicholas Mason, Lily Mason, Maxwell Mason, Kenzie Montgomery, Weston Montgomery, and Sarah Richards; beloved brother of Robert Mason and his wife Laurie of S. Casco, Maine, Paul Mason and his partner Josephine Stanton of Alexandria, Va., Philip Pichulo and his wife Pat Flaherty of Harwich, and predeceased by Jean Wyman and David Mason; loved by many nieces, nephews and friends. Martin served in the United States Air Force and the United States Coast Guard as a Merchant Seaman. He held many degrees in law, accounting and liberal arts. Martin enjoyed practicing law in Braintree, helping many in his community, until he retired. He had many interests including golf, Red Sox and a love of cars. He spent numerous winters in Florida enjoying golf. An avid reader and always enjoyed a good debate, whether it was politics or the Red Sox, he very rarely lost an argument. Funeral services are at Mortimer N. Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington Street, Braintree, Monday, July 1, 2019. Visitation is 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. and celebration of life is 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to s Project or the Joslin Diabetes Center.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 29, 2019