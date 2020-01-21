|
Martin P. "Marty" Joseph, a lifelong resident of Weymouth, died suddenly on January 17, 2020 at the age of 88. Martin was a 1949 graduate of Weymouth High School and Northeastern University in 1954. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1949-1958. A longtime parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Weymouth, Martin was a member and past president of their St. Vincent dePaul Society. He was also a charter member of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, Cardinal Spellman Guard Assembly and a member of the Weymouth Elks. He was employed by Colgate-Palmolive for 33 years and retired in 1988 as area sales manager. Martin enjoyed spending summers with family on Bailey Island in Maine. Beloved husband of Ann Geraldine "Gerry" Joseph for over 65 years. Devoted father of Elizabeth Kaplan and her husband Lawrence of Chestnut Hill; Michael and his wife Jennifer of Blanco, TX; Peter and his wife Lucia of Bridgewater; and Martin Jr. and his wife Patricia of Weymouth. Proud grandfather "Gid" to Rachel and Joanna Kaplan; Adriane McCarthy and Christopher Joseph; Daniel, Victoria, John and Matthew Joseph; Patrick, Martin III, William and David Joseph; and great granddaughter Ava Andrade. Brother of Claire Santacroce of Vernon, CT, Maryann Peasley of Otis, ME and the late Janet Gallagher of Bourne. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital) South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. Donations in memory of Martin may be made to the Immaculate Conception Parish St. Vincent dePaul Society, 1203 Commercial Street, Weymouth, MA 02189. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 21, 2020