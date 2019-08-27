The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
Martin R. Cayon Obituary
Martin R. "Marty" Cayon, of Plymouth, passed away on August 23, 2019, at the age of 79, after a long battle with Parkinson's and Lewy body dementia. Marty grew up in East Boston. For more than 30 years, he worked as a toll collector for the Mass Port Authority on the Tobin Bridge in Boston. He was a longtime member of the Teamsters Union Local 25. He had a love for music, singing and was also a huge Elvis fan. Some of Marty's favorite pastimes were watching the Boston Red Sox, playing bingo, and the occasional trips to Atlantic City. He will be remembered as a kind man with a wonderful personality, who shared his love for pets. Marty was the son of the late Mario G. Cayon and the late Grace F. (McHatton) Cayon of Carver. He was the loving father of Holly M. Correia and her husband Luis of Lakeville, and Julie A. Hathaway and her husband Jeffrey of Taunton. Also survived by his former wife Mary Barger of Raynham. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth Cayon (Orlando). Stepfather to William Tubberville and Paul Tubberville. Brother to Sharon Andrew and her husband Peter of Duxbury, Ronald Cayon and his wife Robin of Texas, and the late Stephen Cayon and his widow Patricia Cayon of Burlington. He is survived by 11 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday August 30 from 10-11:30 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Funeral Mass services will be held at St. Kateri Tekakwitha in Plymouth, at 1 p.m., followed by the burial at Plymouth County Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 27, 2019
