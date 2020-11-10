1/1
Martina F. McCormack
Martina Frances McCormack, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, sadly and unexpectedly passed away on November 6, 2020. Tina was the oldest of seven children, who took on that role with great pride. As the family was growing up, Tina would take her younger siblings on trips to Boston, parks, plays, and always remembered her brothers and sisters by bringing them home the Peggy Lawton Chocolate Chip Cookies from college. She continued her thoughtful ways with her thirteen adored nieces and nephews. Tina cherished moments with her family and friends. Always the photographer, she captured the most precious times throughout the years. Especially proud of her Irish heritage, Tina spent many hours researching the immigration of her grandparents to America. Trips to Ireland were a favorite, as well as hosting the annual Saint Patricks Day Celebration. After graduating with a Nursing degree from Lowell State College in 1972, Tina worked as an R.N. in several Boston area hospitals. She also joined the Peace Corps working as a nurse in Guatemala. After achieving her MBA from UMASS Boston, Tina worked for many years in health care administration for the Commonwealth of MA. Always generous with her time, Tina volunteered at the Museum of Fine Arts assisting patrons with disabilities to enjoy the experience. Tina was a member of the Braintree Garden Club and a former active participant in the Boston Jaycees. The family remembers Tina as a kind, thoughtful, generous, open-minded, and spiritual person. Beloved daughter of the late Francis P. Frank McCormack, Sr. and Dorothy M. (Walsh) McCormack. Loving sister of Patrick of Hingham, Judy Tryon and her husband Tommy of Quincy, Noreen Devlin and her husband Mike of Braintree, Tim of Quincy, and his former wife Lucy Gibbs, Fran and his wife Tina of Quincy and Beth Leonard and her husband Mark of Weymouth. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday from 4-7 p.m., in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m., at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, North Quincy. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Martina may be made to NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness, P.O. Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297, and/or, Doctors Without Borders, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030. For those family and friends that may not be able to attend, you may offer your support by visiting www.Keohane.com to share your thoughts or memories. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church
Funeral services provided by
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
November 10, 2020
Martina was a beloved member of the Cardinal Cushing class of 1968 and attended our 50th reunion just 2 years ago. We are all shocked and saddened to learn of her unexpected passing. Please know that Tina will never be forgotten by any of us and that you all are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.
CCCHS Class of 1968
Classmate
