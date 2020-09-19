1/1
Mary A. Bozoian
Mary A. (Finn) Bozoian, 100, of Avon, passed away peacefully at home, on September 10, 2020. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Cahill) Finn. She was a guidance counselor for Quincy Public Schools for 19 years until retirement. Devoted to her faith, she was a communicant of St. Michael Church in Avon for many years. Mary had a great love for indoor gardening and was an active member of both The Gesneriad Society and its New England Chapter. She was also a member of the Salem State Alumni Association. Mary lived her life fully and made many dear friends along the way. She will be greatly missed. Mary was the wife of the late Kacher Merton Bozoian; beloved mother of Paula M. Bozoian of Avon and Paul M. Bozoian and his partner Suzanna Roberts of Berlin; loving grandmother of Thomas M. Hazel and his wife Emma Leonard of New York City, and Anne Hazel of Canton; great-grandmother of Cole Hazel; sister of Margaret Clifford of Ohio, and the late Robert, Richard, Leonard, William and Joan Finn, and Helen Giordano; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews. Respectfully, services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Quincy Retired Teachers Scholarship Fund, Office of the Superintendent of Schools, c/o Laura Owens, 34 Coddington Street, Quincy, MA 02169. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
