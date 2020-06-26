Mary A. (Coffey) Crowley, of Quincy, formerly of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Roxbury, died at Hancock Park Nursing Home in Quincy, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was 103 years old. Born and raised in Roxbury, she was a graduate of Holy Trinity Grammar and High Schools in Roxbury. Mary was a clerk for Patterson, Wilde & Windeler Insurance Company of Boston before she and her husband moved to Fort Lauderdale in 1961. Mary returned to Massachusetts in 1989, settling in Quincy. Wife of the late Timothy Crowley. Sister of the late John F. Coffey and Anna Coffey. Aunt of Michael D. Coffey of Washington, John J. Coffey of Pembroke and Gerald F. Coffey and his wife Pat of East Bridgewater. Mary is also survived by many loving great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation and funeral Mass will be private. Interment in St. Paul's Cemetery, Arlington. To send a condolence message to the family, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 26, 2020.