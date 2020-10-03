1/1
Mary A. Joyce
Mary A. (Lally) Joyce, of Scituate, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at 101 years young, peacefully at home in her sleep surrounded by her family, on September 27, 2020. Mary was born in South Boston, on July 27, 1919 to Michael Lally and Margaret A. Sullivan Lally. Mary was predeceased by her three brothers, Joe, Billy and Frankie whom she dearly loved. Mary graduated from South Boston High School, where she met her childhood sweetheart and future husband Joseph P. Joyce. They married April 20th, 1941 at Saint Augustines. Their loving marriage produced four sons, Thomas, Francis, Joseph and John. Mary worked at the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital in Jamaica Plain. Having summered in Scituate for many years, they made their summer house their permanent home in 1960, to accommodate their young growing family. Mary became the Postmaster of the Minot Post Office for over 20 years. Through snow, rain, heat, or gloom of night; she was known for warmth and kindness, a patient ear and keeper of secrets. In the big storms Scituate was well known for, she often took into her home those who were stranded or without power, the hungry or cold. Her home was a place where neighborhood kids often sought comfort and sustenance. Joe and Marys door was always open. Mary leaves behind her large family including four sons, Tommy, Fran, Joe and John; Tommys 3 children, Julia, Eric and Dennis; Frans 3 sons, Toby and his wife Monica and their 5 children, Josiah, Samuel, Mabel, Hayden, Dylan and sons Joshua and Noah; Joe and his wife Titine; John and his 3 children, John and his wife Laura, their son Jackson, his daughter Sydney and her mother Krystal; Joe and his wife Aisha and their two girls, Ellie, Juliet and Mary aka Little Mary. Mary (aka Mom and Nana) will be dearly missed. A private graveside service will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. To share a remembrance or a condolence, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781.383.0200

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 3, 2020.
