|
|
Mary Ann (Cavanaugh) Putnam 61, of Hull and formerly of West Springfield, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, A loving and proud mother of four, grandmother of eight, and an adored daughter, sister and friend. Born in Springfield, she was a daughter of Leah (McCarthy) Cavanaugh of West Springfield and the late John Cavanaugh. Mary was a graduate of Cathedral High School in Springfield, and went on to earn her bachelor's degree from Northeastern University. For over 35 years, Mary had a long and fulfilling career as a Physical Therapist starting at Brigham and Women's neonatal unit, working as an in home Therapist throughout the South Shore for both NVNA and EI, and ending her career in Boston at Comeback Physical Therapy. The greatest joys in her life came from time spent with her family and friends. Her most cherished times were spent at the beach with her grandchildren, playing in the sand, swimming, and riding boogie boards. She was an exceptionally talented artist, with a passion for the arts and had a gift to see the beauty in all things, which has left a lasting impact on all those that she knew. Mary was the devoted mother of Leah M. Putnam of Hull, Lauren A. Rossi and her husband Nicholas of Marshfield, Nicholas E. Putnam of Weymouth, and Grace S. Putnam and her partner Devin Whelan of Hull. She was the proud grandmother of Lily and Hailey Putnam Resnick, Faith, Scarlett and Eleanor Reilly all of Hull, Kylie and Michael Rossi both of Marshfield, and Harper Whelan of Hull. Mary was the sister of Joanne Ruppen of West Springfield and New Mexico and and her late husband James, Lee Ann Powell, Patricia Ilacqua and her husband Christopher of Charlton, Elizabeth Cote and her husband John of Southwick, and Margaret Cavanaugh of West Springfield. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend special thanks to everyone at Pat Roche Hospice Home for their compassionate care in Marys final days. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday from 4 - 8 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. Services at 10 a.m. on Saturday from the funeral home, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Mary's Parish in St. Ann's Church, Hull at 11 o'clock. Burial in Hull Village Cemetery, Hull. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Mary's memory to Glastonbury Abbey, 16 Hull St. Hingham, MA 02043, or the Pat Roche Hospice Home, 86 Turkey Hill Ln. Hingham, MA 02043. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 31, 2019