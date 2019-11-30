|
Mary A. (Cellucci) Vento, of Quincy, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the John Adams HealthCare Center in Quincy. She was 99. Born in San Donato, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Loreto and Constantina (Rufo) Cellucci. When Mary was nine years old, her family moved from Italy to the United States and made Newton their home. Mary was raised in Newton and attended local schools. After she and her husband married, they moved to Quincy in 1956 to raise their family. Mary worked as a cafeteria manager for the Quincy Public School system. She loved her job, the relationships she built and the children she served. In her spare time, Mary enjoyed cooking, bargain shopping, playing bingo and playing the penny slots at casinos, though she never spent more than ten dollars at the casino. Mary knew how to have a good time, but was also wise with her money. The most important part of Mary's life was her family. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary was kind, loving, generous and a strong Italian woman. Her life lessons, love and example are her legacy that continues through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all the lives she touched. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Nicholas J. Vento, with whom she shared 59 years of loving marriage. She was the devoted mother of Katherine "Kathy" Vento and her partner Graham "Sonny" Ellis of Quincy and Anthony "Tony" Vento and his wife Celeste of South Weymouth. Mary was the loving grandmother of Michael Vento and his wife Alaura of Hanson, Zachary Vento and his wife Sarah of Londonderry, N.H.; and the loving great-grandmother of Gabriel and Story Vento, both of Hanson. She was the dear sister of Eda Flate and her husband George of Osterville. Mary is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings Louis and Donato Cellucci and Antoinette Signona. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, December 2, 9-10 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, December 2, prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Mary's name to the John Adams HealthCare Center, 211 Franklin St., Quincy, MA 02169. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 30, 2019