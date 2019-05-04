|
|
Mary Ann (Kehoe) Ceurvels, 79, of Rockland passed on April 30, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born in Boston, daughter of the late Robert and Catherine (Conroy) Kehoe. Mary Ann grew up in Dorchester/South Boston and attended 12 years of school at St. Augustine's. She married her high school sweetheart, and in 1963, they moved to Rockland, where they raised their 5 children. Mary Ann was active in local politics as a member of the League of Women Voters, Rockland Democratic Committee, Rockland Finance Committee and Registrar of Voters. She was a 35 year employee of South Shore Hospital. Mary Ann loved her children, her grandchildren, the Red Sox, her Women's Weekend ladies, every animal she ever saw, and her loving husband of 58 years, the late Henry R. Ceurvels. She leaves behind her children and their spouses, Michael and Karen Ceurvels of Rockland, Lisa and Ron Nannie of Ill., John and Tina Ceurvels of Rockland, Gesina and Dave Noun of Rockland and the late Jayne and William Brennan of Taunton. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The Ceurvels family welcomes friends and loved ones to celebrate Mary Ann's life on Monday, May 6, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held in the Holy Family Church in Rockland on Tuesday at 9 a.m. For directions, or to leave a message in Mary Ann's online guest book, please visit www.magounbiggins.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 4, 2019