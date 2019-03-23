|
Mary Ann (Huston) Ray died peacefully at South Shore Hospital on March 11, 2019. Born in Harrisburg, Pa., April 26, 1927, she was the daughter of Myrtle Baird and Michael V. G. Huston. Mary Ann had three siblings, a sister and two brothers, all now deceased. She lived in Altoona, Evansburg and New Castle before settling in Pittsburgh, Pa. Mary Ann received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Duquesne University in Mathematics and worked toward a PhD at Cornell University. While at Cornell, she met her husband, Daniel Burrill Ray, and they were married in 1952. The two lived in Ithaca, N.Y., and Princeton, N.J., for a time before settling in Hingham, where she lived for the rest of her life. Daniel joined the faculty at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Mary Ann became very active in the M.I.T. Women's League. They had four children, Daniel of Torrington, Conn., Michael of Jericho, Vt., David of Otis, Maine, and Carolyn of Pittsford, N.Y. Mary Ann was an avid sports fan. She especially enjoyed tennis, baseball, golf, and men's college basketball. She was an excellent cook, gardener, and bridge player. She remained active in her later years and continued working as a kennel attendant at Old Derby Animal Hospital until the last days of her life. In addition to her children, Mary Ann leaves behind her grandchildren, Jeremy Ray and Kayla Ray of Winooski, Vt., Cordelia Ray of Ellsworth, Maine, Joshua Walsh of Harrisburg, Pa., and Danielle Ray of New Hartford, Conn. A celebration of Mary Ann's life will be held later in the spring. Information will be posted on Downing Chapel Funeral Home's website www.downingchapel.com. Donations in memory of Mary Ann can be made to Old Derby Charitable Fund, 40 Recreation Park Drive, Hingham, MA 02043.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 23, 2019