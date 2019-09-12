|
Mary Anne "Mimi" (Barbour) Carley Wilson, of Weymouth, formerly of Braintree, Norwell and Quincy, passed away peacefully at her home on September 7, 2019, at the age of 85. Born in Boston, Mary Anne grew up in Quincy, attended Thayer Academy and graduated from Quincy High School. She was the owner and proprietor of one of the longest run and most successful retail dollhouse shops, Dollhouse Treasures, in Braintree, for 27 plus years. She was an accomplished English style equestrian in her youth, had a deep passion for gardening, flowers and working in her yard and on her homes, where she proudly hosted many events with family and friends over the years. A highlight for Mary Anne was having her Braintree home being on the Braintree Gardner's Guild Garden Tour. In addition to being a business owner she was previously an activities director and social worker for a nursing home for many years. A devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, daughter and friend to so many, for so long, Mary Anne will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Mary Anne was the wife of the late Robert I. Carley and Daniel A. Wilson; loving mother of Gail Wilson, Greg Wilson and his wife Carole and Lauren Latteo all of Braintree; stepmother of Jody Mardarski of Minn., Scott Carley and his wife Claire of Pembroke and the late Stephen Carley and his wife Cheryl of Greenfield, Peter Carley and his wife Joanne of Plymouth, Jeffery Carley, and Deidre Carley; devoted sister of Lisa Hedge and her husband David of Ohio and the late Perley "Peb" E. Barbour; daughter of the late John Barbour and Robert and Barbara (Copeland) Woodsum; dear grandmother to Sarah, Danielle, Brad, Ethan, Shannon, Tracy, Shane, Sean, Jennifer, Todd, Brad, Tracey, Kendra And Stephen; and great-grandmother to five; close friends to the Monaghan family, who are with her family and have moved on. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend memorial visiting hours on Friday, September 13, from 5-8 p.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the South Shore Hospice. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 12, 2019