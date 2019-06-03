|
Mary B. (McClelland) Congdon of Quincy, died at home on May 28, 2019, surrounded by her family. The beloved wife of the late Jack Congdon, she was the cherished mother of Debbie Congdon of Plymouth, Doreen Gaylord and her husband Bruce of New Mexico, Diane Prakop and her husband Philip of Middleboro, Jack Congdon and his wife Marybeth of Duxbury and Jill Bowman and her husband Marc of Marshfield; sister of Patricia Donovan of Quincy and the late Grace Liesman, Robert McClelland, Shirley Driscoll and Jean Caruso; devoted Nana of Erica, Leeann, Colleen, Johnny, Colin, Bryan and Kyle; great-grandmother of Ryan, Joey and Zack. Mary was a lifelong Quincy resident, only moving to Plymouth a few months ago. She worked for many years at Jordan Marsh. Mary will be remembered as a devoted mother and grandmother who cherished the time she spent with her family. She will be sadly missed by all those who were blessed to have known her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Sea St., Quincy, at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 3, 2019