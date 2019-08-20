The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Services
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
8:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
101 Wolcott Rd.
Milton, MA
View Map
Mary B. Jackson

Mary B. Jackson Obituary
Mary B. "May" (O'Connor) Jackson, age 104, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Mary was born and raised in the Boston area. After graduating from Brighton High School, she lived in S. Boston for many years prior to meeting her husband Jim. After marriage, Jim and May settled in Weymouth in 1954, where they have raised their family and cultivated many fond memories. May was a lifelong athlete and competed in the National Senior Games from 2008-2015. She won many gold medals and was named 2015 Athlete of the Year in Weymouth. Along with being an accomplished artist, seamstress, and gardener May was also involved in keeping St. Albert the Great Church open. She truly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. May was predeceased by her beloved husband, James Jackson. She is survived by her loving children, Phyllis Morin and her husband Michel of N.J., Martha Ericson and her husband Kenneth of Calif., and Meredith Jackson of N.C. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for May on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home Thursday morning at 8:45 a.m. for a celebration of life prior to the funeral Mass which will take place at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church located at 101 Wolcott Rd., Milton. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, located in Bourne. Donations may be made in memory of Mary to Norwell Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 20, 2019
