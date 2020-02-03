|
|
Mary (Libertine) Barbato, 87, of Abington, passed away on January 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Victor Barbato, she is survived by her children, Teresa Small and husband Robert of Abington and Victor Barbato of Las Vegas, NV. Also survived by grandchildren Stacey Small, Patric Barbato, and his wife, Camie. She was the daughter of the late Emilio and Celia Libertine of Braintree and sister of the late John and Rocco Libertine. Mary is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She loved traveling in her RV with her husband, spending time with her family, and summering at her cottage in Humarock. Her services will be held Wednesday, February 5 at 8:15 a.m. from the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary) Whitman, followed by a funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in St. Bridget Church, Abington. Burial will follow in the Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Visiting hours will be Tuesday February 4 from 4-7 p.m. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 3, 2020