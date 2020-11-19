1/1
Mary Burns
Mary "Marnie" (Neitz) Burns, of Holbrook, passed away unexpectedly November 5, 2020, at the of 84. Mary was a graduate of Quincy City Hospital and worked as a registered nurse for over 55 years. She was always dedicated to others that were ill and suffering. Mary was a woman of deep faith and had a special adoration to Mary the Mother of God. She was always available to offer her assistance to all others who were in need of help. Mary will be forever loved and missed by her family. She was the beloved wife of Frank Burns; loving mother of Ellen and the late Frank, Bill, and Thomas. All services are private. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, Holbrook. Donations in Mary's memory can be made to the Chapel of Our Savior, 475 Westgate Dr., Brockton, MA 02301, where Mary was a frequent communicant. For online guest book and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Hurley Funeral Home
127 S. Franklin St. (Rt 37)
Holbrook, MA 02343
