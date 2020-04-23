|
Mary C. Bixby of Marshfield passed away peacefully on Monday April 20, 2020 at the age of 86. Born in Cambridge, the daughter of Frederick and Margaret Allen, Mary was raised in Dorchester but moved to Marshfield in 1958 where she resided for 45 years. She was the beloved wife of the late James E. Bixby. Mary was a graduate of Roxbury Memorial High School for Girls and Bryant and Stratton. In 1998 she retired from the Federal Government after 46 years of dedicated service as a Supervisor, Real Estate Officer and Paralegal. During her Federal career she was awarded the Defense Logistics Agencys Superior Civilian Service Award and Medal for exceptional performance and leadership and received the distinctive honor of being named Outstanding Friend of Persons with Disabilities. Mary was an active member of the DAV Auxiliary, Braintree Unit #29 having served as its commander for 7 years. She continued to tirelessly devote her time as a volunteer visiting hospitalized veterans and contacting her legislators regarding veterans benefits. Mary is survived by her sons James F. Bixby and his wife Mary of Holbrook and Attorney Thomas C. Bixby and his wife Brandy of Rutland, VT. She was the devoted Mimi to her grandchildren Robert Bixby of San Francisco, CA, Lauren Bixby of Quincy, MA and Luke Bixby of Rutland, VT and cherished sister of Frederick Allen of CT, John Allen and his wife Eileen of Uxbridge, Bette Brosnahan of Mansfield, the late Rita Davis and Richard Davis of Marshfield. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she held dear. A memorial mass and celebration will be held at a later date. The burial will be in the Veterans National Cemetery in Bourne MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marys name may be made to South Shore Rehabilitation, 115 North Ave., Rockland, MA 02370 in appreciation of their dedicated care for the last 4 years. For online guest book and other helpful information please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 23, 2020