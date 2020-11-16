Mary C. (O'Connor) Coyne of Chelmsford, formerly of Weymouth, died November 13, 2020. Mary was born in Manhattan, New York to the late James and Mary O'Connor, and grew up in the Bronx. She worked for many years as a traffic supervisor for the Weymouth Police. She was a woman of great faith and an active parishioner at St. Albert the Great Parish in Weymouth. Mary also enjoyed reading, rooting for the Red Sox, and spending time with her family. Beloved wife of the late Michael T. Coyne. Loving mother of Mary Yanchak and Al of East Hartland CT, Cathy Parker and Larry of Albany NY, Joan Coyne and Dave Kaffine of Billerica, James P. Coyne and Ellen of Hookset NH and Kevin Coyne and Jenn of Chesapeake VA. Dear sister of James O'Connor of TX and sister-in-law of Frank Greenfield of PA. Proud grandmother of Ryan and Nicole, Meghan, Kevin, Christian, Samantha, Grace, David, Andy, Leigh and Brendan, Meg, Chris, Nick, Elizabeth and Joshua, Maureen and Catie; also the great grandmother of Anthony, Joseph, Michael, Tessa, Dylan, Evelyn and Isaiah. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mary is predeceased by her late sister Eileen Greenfield, her late sister-in-law Margaret O'Connor and her late granddaughter Jules. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10a.m. on Thursday. Burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. In loving memory of Mary, please consider a donation in her name to Accelerated Cure Project for MS, 460 Totten Pond Road, Suite 140, Waltham, MA 02451 or acceleratedcure.org
