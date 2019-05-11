|
Mary Catherine (Farrell) MacDonaldof Quincy passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at age 83. Born in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, where she was raised and educated, she lived in Quincy for over 50 years. She worked at 1000 Southern Artery and was a member of the Canadian American Club. The beloved wife of the late Malcolm F. MacDonald Sr., Mary was the loving mother of Robert MacDonald and his wife Jean of Braintree, Malcolm J. MacDonald Jr. and his wife Janet of Quincy and the late Kenneth and David MacDonald; dear grandmother of Shannon MacDonald and Robert MacDonald, both of Braintree; beloved sister of Molly McKenzie of Watertown, Irene Hasson of Ontario, Lexi MacMullin of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Angus Farrell, Fonzie Farrell and Roderick Farrell, all of Cape Breton, Daniel Farrell of Billerica, Anne Marie Taylor of Halifax, Nova Scotia and the late Leonard, Lizzy, Neil, Peggy, MaryJo and Johnny; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Monday, May 13, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Tuesday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 550 Washington St., Quincy. Burial is at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 11, 2019