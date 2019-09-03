|
Mary C. (Delorey) MacDonald, of Weymouth, passed away on August 30, 2019, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late John A. MacDonald, she was the loving mother of Cathy Hennessy of Conway, S.C., Ron MacDonald of Little River, S.C., Rosemary Chiariello and her husband Fabrizio of Ashville, N.C., Joan Moreton and her husband Rick of Haines City, Fla., Jane MacDonald of Weymouth, and the late Joseph and Sadie MacDonald; grandmother of Chris, Shawn, Katie, and Abby; sister of Harriet Pecce of Braintree. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was born in Weymouth and was a graduate of Weymouth High School. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing word searches. She treasured traveling with her family and friends, and particularly loved trips to Canada, as well as Italy, Scotland, New Hampshire, and Florida, among many others. Mary was a proud former employee of Sears and helped support her family during World War II. She had strong Catholic values and was a devoted member of St. Jerome's Church, as well as senior groups, and she was also a skilled gardener who was well-known for her green thumb. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday 3-7 p.m. at the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass at St. Jerome's Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Jeromes Church, 632 Bridge Street, Weymouth, MA 02191. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 3, 2019