1/
Mary C. MacKenzie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary C. (Colarusso) MacKenzie age 90, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her daughters home, in the comfort of her loving family. Born in Quincy, to the late Joseph and Rose Colarusso, she was raised and educated there, and was a graduate of Quincy High School. She was employed as a florist at the Quincy Adams Garden Center for over twenty-five years. Mary was a longtime, active parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church. She loved flowers and enjoyed gardening. Most of all, she was devoted to her family, actively supporting their activities and accomplishments. Beloved wife of the late Richard F. MacKenzie. Devoted mother of Kathryn M. Lynch and her husband Stephen of Pembroke, Richard J. MacKenzie and his wife Maria of Pembroke, James S. MacKenzie and his wife Liliana of Salem, N.H., and Robert E. MacKenzie of Quincy. Loving grandmother of Jamie and her husband Brian, Christopher and his wife Victoria, Michael, Elizabeth, James, and Gabriel. Cherished great-grandmother of Mia and Nathan. Dear sister of Ralph Colarusso and his wife Florence of Holbrook. Mary is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In light of current events, funeral services took place privately. A Funeral Mass was celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church and interment took place at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. For those who wish, donations in Marys memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved