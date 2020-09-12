1/1
Mary C. (Flanagan) McKinney of Hingham, formerly of Braintree, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020, at the age of 94. Born in Boston, Mary graduated from Somerville High School. Mary was an avid reader and Boston sports fan. She enjoyed spectating at all sporting events, both professional and those involving her grandchildren. Mary loved spending time with her family. She was a woman of strong faith. Her religion and family were of paramount importance in her life. She was a kind and caring woman who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Beloved wife of the late James F. McKinney. Loving mother of James McKinney and his wife Ann of Chatham, John McKinney and his wife Julie of Braintree and Nancy McAlister and her husband Leonard of Hingham. Devoted sister of Margaret Nestor of Billerica, Ann Melanson of Woburn and Elizabeth Burke of Edgartown. Cherished grandmother of LJ McAlister, Ernie McAlister, Kyle McAlister, Mary McAlister, Courtney McKinney, Caitlin McKinney, Molly McKinney, Amy McKinney and Rose McKinney. Mary is also survived by 5 great-grandchildren. A private family service has been held to honor and remember Mary's life. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-1878
