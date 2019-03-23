Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Canton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Whelan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. Whelan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary C. Whelan Obituary
Mary C. (Ford) Whelan, age 95, of Canton and W. Dennis, passed away March 21, 2019, at Norwood Hospital. Born and raised in S. Boston, she graduated from S. Boston High School. She lived in Canton for over 60 years, where she was a member of the Canton Catholic Women's Club and enjoyed playing Bridge at the Canton Senior Center. She worked as a member of the cafeteria staff at the Hanson School in Canton for many years before retiring. She was a devout parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church in Canton for many years and enjoyed spending her summers at the beach and family cottage in W. Dennis. Beloved wife of the late James P. Whelan, she was the mother of James P. Whelan Jr. and his wife Holly of North Marshfield and Brian J. Whelan and his wife Mary Kay of Canton; grandmother to Benjamin, Tyler, Brianna and Michelle. She was predeceased by 3 brothers and 1 sister. Visiting hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., Canton, Tuesday 4-7 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Wednesday morning at 10. Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Canton. Donations may be made in her memory to the Canton Veteran's Service Dept., 801 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For guest book, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now