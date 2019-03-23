|
Mary C. (Ford) Whelan, age 95, of Canton and W. Dennis, passed away March 21, 2019, at Norwood Hospital. Born and raised in S. Boston, she graduated from S. Boston High School. She lived in Canton for over 60 years, where she was a member of the Canton Catholic Women's Club and enjoyed playing Bridge at the Canton Senior Center. She worked as a member of the cafeteria staff at the Hanson School in Canton for many years before retiring. She was a devout parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church in Canton for many years and enjoyed spending her summers at the beach and family cottage in W. Dennis. Beloved wife of the late James P. Whelan, she was the mother of James P. Whelan Jr. and his wife Holly of North Marshfield and Brian J. Whelan and his wife Mary Kay of Canton; grandmother to Benjamin, Tyler, Brianna and Michelle. She was predeceased by 3 brothers and 1 sister. Visiting hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., Canton, Tuesday 4-7 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Wednesday morning at 10. Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Canton. Donations may be made in her memory to the Canton Veteran's Service Dept., 801 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For guest book, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 23, 2019