Mary D. Laing of Quincy died August 20, 2019, at age 72. She was the beloved mother of Caleb Sweeny of Quincy (and mother-in-law of Jessica Redfern of Quincy) and Shayna Sweeny of Lowell; grandmother of Elise Chanthavongsack of Hawaii, Jaynali, Jaide and Zaine Senethavisouk of Lowell; and great-grandmother of Ezabella Barney of Honolulu. She was the loving sister of Susan Chase and her husband Malcolm of Whitman, Joseph Laing of Boston, Peter Laing and his wife Kathie of Dover, N.H., Michael Laing of Florida and Jean Laing of Wayland; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Raised and educated in Houghs Neck, Quincy, Mary worked for and retired from the Mass. Division of Employment Security. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a small gathering at Grumpy White's on Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. As Mary was an avid animal lover, donations in her memory may be made to the MSPCA in lieu of flowers. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 24, 2019