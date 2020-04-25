|
Mary D. (Pontes) Lee, of Weymouth, passed away on April 23, 2020. Known to her family and friends as Delores, she brought laughter to everyone she met and lightened the hearts of all who knew her. Beloved wife of Ralph J. Lee Jr. Loving mother of Ralph Lee of W. Roxbury, James Lee of Weymouth, Cheryl Karout and her husband, Spyridon, of Weymouth, Stephen Lee and his wife, Sally Wright, of Falmouth, Maine, and Michael Lee of Weymouth. Sister of James Pontes of Quincy and the late Michael Pontes and Eugene Pontes. Lifetime friend of Peggy Fanning of Hingham. Known to her nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren as Grammie Lee, and Aunt Del by her many nieces and nephews, she adored her family. Delores also loved playing bingo and spending time with her friends at the Whipple Center in Weymouth. She will be deeply missed. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Delores' family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. Memorial donations may be made to Weymouth Elder Services, 182 Green Street, Weymouth, MA 02191.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 25, 2020