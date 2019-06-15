Mary (Bainter)Diamond, age 60, of Weymouth passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was born and raised in Boston before she moved to Weymouth 48 years ago. Mary worked in Client Services at Reebok in Stoughton before becoming a paralegal working for several law firms. She retired from MEEB Law Firm in 2016. She was a cancer survivor and supported the America in the for many years. She was a member of the Bookers book club and enjoyed reading when she could. Even with all these activities her family was still her first love. Mary was the loving wife of 41 years to Donald "Bud" Diamond Jr.; and the mother of Julie Dietenhofer and her husband Scott of Holbrook and Matthew Diamond and his girlfriend Laura Harrington of Weymouth. She was the daughter of Louise H. (Driscoll) Bainter of Weymouth and the late Waldo W. Bainter. Mary also leaves her grandchildren, Jenna and Jason Dietenhofer both of Holbrook; and her brother and sisters, Suzanne Timmons of Ft. Meyers, Fla., Brenda Belefatto of Braintree, Wayne Bainter of East Bridgewater and Jamie Bainter of Taunton; her husband's parents, Emily M. Diamond and the late Donald Diamond Sr.; her sisters-in-law, Lee Thornton and Lisa Best both of Weymouth; and her brother-in-law, Paul Diamond of Halifax; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visiting hours for Mary on Tuesday, June 18, from 4-8 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) S. Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home for a celebration of life on Wednesday, June 19, at 9 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass which will be at the St. Francis Xavier Church, in S. Weymouth, at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, at 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701, . For online condolences or directions, please visit www.ccshepherd.com. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary