Mary Eloise (Furey) Burke, of Holbrook, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 at the Queen Anne Nursing Home in Hingham, after a brief illness, at the age of 91. Born and raised in Boston, Mary worked for many years for the First National Bank of Boston before her retirement. Mary was a kind, generous and selfless woman who always put others before herself. She was always full of compliments and made so many people happy. She was reserved, yet witty. She loved her religion but never pushed it on anyone. She accepted people for who they were. During her stay at Queen Anne's, she was never fully happy being away from her family, however, the staff at Queen Anne loved her and truly enjoyed her and she them. Mary loved all her caregivers and appreciated everything they did for her and expressed it all the time. She had a great sense of humor and would tell all the girls that they could be Jordan Marsh models, because they were so pretty. Most were too young to even realize what Jordan Marsh was, but it didn't matter, it made them smile and that's what she was about; making people smile and showing that they counted. She will be greatly missed but knowing that she is finally where she wanted to be for so long is comforting. Mary had so many wonderful people who truly loved her. Mary was the wife of the late Edward M. Burke. Loving mother of Mark Burke and his wife Nancy of Holbrook, Brian Burke and his partner Cathy Oshefsky of Algoma, WI, Timothy Burke of Cudjo Key, Fla., Elizabeth (Burke) Oldham and her husband Eugene "Geno" Oldham, III of Bourne and Brenda Burke and her husband Michael Flagg of Holbrook. Cherished grandmother to Mark Burke of Plymouth, Michael Burke of Fla., Ryan Burke of N.H., Dave Burke of Holbrook, Pete Burke of So. Boston, Brendan Burke of Bourne, Danielle Burke of Bourne and Amanda Oldham of Lowell and great-grandmother of 11. Devoted sister of Elizabeth Desantis of Hopkinton and sister-in-law of Frances Furey of Framingham and the late Margaret Cohen, Ellen Eldridge, Ann Stanley, Michael Furey, Kathy Menchin and Ruth Hughes. Also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. Mary's family will honor and remember her life privately and a memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, Holbrook. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 20, 2020