Mary E. Cahill
Mary Elizabeth (Sheehan) Cahill, of Braintree , formerly of Milton, passed away peacefully on Oct. 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Gregory J. Cahill. Devoted mother of Maureen E. Cahill of Braintree, and Gregory A. Cahill and his wife Yilu of CA. Sister of Gertrude Williams of Melrose and the late Andrew Patrick Sheehan Jr., Anne Marie Adrien and James M. Sheehan. Also survived by her niece and her nephews. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Sunday 4 to 8 p.m. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks are required and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Agatha Church, Milton. Burial in Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to My Brother's Keeper, P.O. Box 338, Easton, MA 02356-0338. For complete obituary and guest book, see www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 617-696-4200

Published in The Patriot Ledger from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
