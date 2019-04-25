|
Mary E. Casey, 85, most recently of Braintree, formerly of Naples, Fla., Brewster, and Holbrook, passed away on April 15, 2019, after a brief illness. Beloved wife of over 60 years to the late John J. Casey, she was the loving mother of Donna Snow and her husband Stephen of Bridgewater, John F. Casey and his wife Pamela of N. Attleboro, Brian Casey of Middleboro, and Janice Rorke and her husband John of Norton; dear grandmother of Matthew Snow of Whitman, Thomas Snow of Worcester, Erin DaCosta and her husband Vijay of Hamden, Conn., Colleen Morin and her husband Mark of N. Attleboro, Meghan Casey of N. Attleboro, Johnny Rorke and Mary Rorke both of Norton. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Elijah Snow and Hannah Morin. Mary was born in Boston, grew up in Dorchester and graduated from Gate of Heaven High School. Earlier in life, she worked as an administrator for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. After raising her children Mary returned to work as a secretary for R.A. Weeks Oil Co., as well as the Holbrook Public School System. She was a woman of strong faith and was a eucharistic minister at St. Joseph Church in Holbrook as well as other locations throughout her life. During her retirement in Brewster and Naples, Fla., Mary always enjoyed bowling, shuffleboard, and bingo. She and her husband traveled extensively and made many close friends wherever they went. They especially enjoyed spending time with their family, making lasting memories. For the last few years, Mary was very active in the community activities at both Independence Manor and the Braintree Senior Center, where she especially enjoyed playing cards and bingo. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation period Saturday, April 27, from 9 am. to 10:30 a.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 South Franklin St., Holbrook, immediately followed by a memorial funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, Holbrook. A private burial will be held on a later date at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Braintree Elder Affairs, 71 Cleveland Circle, Braintree MA 02184. To leave a sympathy message, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 25, 2019