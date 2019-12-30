|
Mary E. Diegoli, 98, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019. Mary was preceded in death by her doting husband, Warren Diegoli, as well as her siblings Robert Paoletti of Kingston and Laura Brigida of Plymouth. Mary is survived by her adoring son, Dennis, and his wife, Carole, of Plymouth. She was the loving "Gram" of Toni Marie Diegoli and her husband Peter Vallone of Maryland, and Kara and her husband Daniel Yifru of North Easton, as well as her three great-grandchildren Corey, Samuel, and Sofia Yifru. She also leaves behind her sister Eva Roy of New Hampshire as well as many nieces and nephews. Mary was born in Italy and moved to Plymouth with her family when she was 1 year old. She was a homemaker with a strong positive attitude that earned her the admiration of her family and many close friendships. When her husband was alive, Mary and Warren enjoyed traveling together and, later, with their son Dennis, all over the country. At home, Mary loved knitting and crocheting, making numerous baby blankets, afghans, and warm winter hats cherished by many. Additionally, Mary was a fabulous cook, continuing family traditions begun in Italy and patiently passing them along to family and lucky friends. Mary cherished her time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, from 10 - 11:30 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 30, 2019