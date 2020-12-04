1/1
Mary E. Gruszka
Mary Elizabeth "Marybeth" (Anderson) Gruszka of Weymouth, passed away in her home on December 1, 2020. Marybeth was a registered nurse for many years and was still working at Life Care Center in Scituate. She always enjoyed knitting, sewing, cake decorating, arts and crafts, camping and loved to travel especially to Aruba. She adored her two grandchildren and loved spending time with them. She always opened her home to family and friends and hosting many family events and holidays. Marybeth will be deeply missed by all those that knew and loved her. Daughter of the late Charles F. Anderson and Ruth E. (Chapman) Glufling. Beloved mother of Edward J. Gruszka and his wife Elizabeth, Michael Gruszka, Robert Gruszka, Brian Gruszka and the late Bethanne Gruszka, all of Weymouth. Dear sister of Linda Sullivan and her late husband Bill of Weymouth, Nancy Miller of Quincy, Carol Johnson of Kingston, David Anderson and his wife Maria of Randolph, Dwight Anderson of Waltham, Dennis Glufling of Cohasset, and Debbie Bearde and her husband Brian of Braintree. Cherished grandmother to Brik and Cassius Crosby. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Marybeth's funeral Mass will be offered on Monday in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth, at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. For complete obituary, guest book, and directions, please visit www.keohane.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - North Weymouth
DEC
7
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Jerome Church
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - North Weymouth
40 Sea Street
Weymouth, MA 02191
(781) 335-0045
