Mary E. (Gillis) Hart, of Randolph, passed away October 12, 2019 at Alliance Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Mary was 93 years old. Daughter of the late John and Anastasia (MacKinnon) Gillis. Wife of the late Richard P. Hart and loving mother of Paul R. Hart and his wife Paula of Carver, Anne Hart and her partner Jim Lynch of Milton and Peter J. Hart and his wife Kathryn of Princeton. Mary was the loving Grandmother of 4 and Great-grandmother of 9. Dear sister of Jane (Walsh) Soule of Mashpee and the late John Gillis, Donald Gillis and Isabelle (Gillis) Damaris. Mary was raised and educat- ed in Randolph where she later worked in the Randolph schools cafeteria from 1963-1983 feeding the children of the town. She was an avid bowler winning many trophies and awards. At the age of 93, Mary held the High Single of 122. She loved to cook and bake to feed all. She also enjoyed sewing and knitting. She loved watching and attending Red Sox games, her favorite was Pedro. Mary loved the ocean and took her family to the beach and Florida whenever possible. Funeral from the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28), Randolph on Thursday, October 17th at 9:15am followed by a funeral mass at St. Marys Church in Randolph at 10am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, October 16th from 4-8pm. Interment St. Marys Cemetery, Randolph. In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to the at . For online guestbook and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 15, 2019