Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
St Joseph the Worker Church
1 Maquan St.
Hanson, MA
Committal
Following Services
MA National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
Mary E. Lyon Obituary
Mary Eugenia (DaSilva) Lyon, 90, of Hanson passed away on June 11, 2019. She was the wife of the late Gilbert Lyon; mother of Kevin (Azize) of Germany and Christopher (Lynn) of New York; grandmother of three; daughter of the late Maria and Ernest DaSilva Sr.; sister of Joseph (Dorothy) DaSilva of Pennsylvania and the late Damon (Hazel) DaSilva Sr. and Ernest (Doris) DaSilva Jr. Her funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 17, at 9 a.m. in the St Joseph the Worker Church, 1 Maquan St., Hanson, with committal to follow immediately after, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, from 2-4 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman. Memorial donations may be made to Whitman & Hanson Dollars for Scholars, P.O. Box 26, Whitman, 02382. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 14, 2019
