|
|
Mary Eugenia (DaSilva) Lyon, 90, of Hanson passed away on June 11, 2019. She was the wife of the late Gilbert Lyon; mother of Kevin (Azize) of Germany and Christopher (Lynn) of New York; grandmother of three; daughter of the late Maria and Ernest DaSilva Sr.; sister of Joseph (Dorothy) DaSilva of Pennsylvania and the late Damon (Hazel) DaSilva Sr. and Ernest (Doris) DaSilva Jr. Her funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 17, at 9 a.m. in the St Joseph the Worker Church, 1 Maquan St., Hanson, with committal to follow immediately after, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, from 2-4 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman. Memorial donations may be made to Whitman & Hanson Dollars for Scholars, P.O. Box 26, Whitman, 02382. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 14, 2019