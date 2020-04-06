|
|
Mary E. Mandeville of North Weymouth, died April 2, 2020. Mary was born and raised in Weymouth. She worked for Harvard Pilgrim Heath Care for 22 years. She enjoyed playing solitaire and trivial pursuit, watching Jeopardy and working on her needlepoint. Family was the foundation of her happiness and she could often be found facetiming with loved ones living at a distance. She will be deeply missed. Beloved wife of Richard "Dick" Mandeville of North Weymouth. Devoted mother of Rachael Obermeier and her husband Justin of Nebraska, Richard Mandeville, Jr. of North Weymouth and Jennifer Mandeville of Nebraska. Adored Grammy of Keaton, Hudson, Nolan and Madden. Cherished daughter of Helena Moriarty of North Weymouth and the late John Moriarty. Loving sister of Terry Moreno of Fla., Helena Moriarty- Anderson of North Weymouth, John Moriarty of North Weymouth and Paul Moriarty and his wife Jeanine of Fla. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces nephews and members of the Mandeville family. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Mary's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. Services will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Mary may be made to Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 6, 2020