Mary E. (Franconia) McDonnell of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester and Toureen, Carraroe, Co. Galway, Ireland, passed away in her hundredth year on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James McDonnell. Cherished mother of Maureen T. McDonnell of Hull, James J. of PA and his late wife Tobi McDonnell, and Anthony T. and his wife Arlene McDonnell of Quincy. Dear sister of the late William P. Franconia and niece of the late Anthony J. McDonough. Loving Granny of Ashley and Great Granny of Caroline and Liam. Also survived by two nieces. Visiting hours will be held at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Tuesday 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Ann Church, Quincy, Wednesday morning at 10. Burial in New Calvary Cemetery.



